US-led strikes kill 35 civilians in eastern Syria

17 hrs ago

Damascus, May 26 At least 35 people were killed by US-led airstrikes on areas in eastern Syria, a British monitor group said. The airstrikes on Thursday targeted areas under the control of the Islamic State group in the city of Mayadeen in the countryside of Deir al-Zour province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Chicago, IL

