US-led strike kills scores of family members of Islamic State fighters in Syria
The US-led coalition has been carrying out air strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria since 2014 Dozens of relatives of Islamic State fighters were killed on Friday in new US-led strikes on Syria, just hours after the UN urged nations striking the jihadists to protect civilians. Bombing raids by the US-led coalition have pounded IS positions across Iraq and Syria since the jihadist group claimed responsibility for the devastating bombing of a concert in Manchester on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 25
|DENG
|121,924
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC