US-led strike kills scores of family members of Islamic State fighters in Syria

Friday May 26 Read more: The Raw Story

The US-led coalition has been carrying out air strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria since 2014 Dozens of relatives of Islamic State fighters were killed on Friday in new US-led strikes on Syria, just hours after the UN urged nations striking the jihadists to protect civilians. Bombing raids by the US-led coalition have pounded IS positions across Iraq and Syria since the jihadist group claimed responsibility for the devastating bombing of a concert in Manchester on Monday.

