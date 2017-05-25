US-Led Air Strikes Killed Record Numb...

US-Led Air Strikes Killed Record Number of Civilians in Syria

Read more: Counterpunch

Air strikes carried out by the US and its coalition partners in Syria have killed the highest number of civilians on record since the bombing campaign began, a war monitor has said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group mostly advocating anti-government forces in the war in Syria, said on Tuesday that the US-led coalition killed a total of 225 civilians between April 23 and May 23, the highest 30-day toll since the campaign began in 2014.

