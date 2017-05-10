US accuses Syria of mass executions and burning the bodies
In this Oct. 1, 2015 file-pool photo, Stuart Jones speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. The Trump administration is accusing the Syrian government carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital.
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
