UPDATE 1-Evacuation deal completed as Syrian rebels leave Damascus district - state TV, monitor

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website said to be shot on May 15, 2017, shows people gathering near buses in what is said to be Qalaat al-Madiq, Hama province, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website said to be shot on May 14, 2017, shows a bus driving near people standing on roadside in what is said to be Qaboun neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.