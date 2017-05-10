UPDATE 1-Evacuation deal completed as...

UPDATE 1-Evacuation deal completed as Syrian rebels leave Damascus district - state TV, monitor

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website said to be shot on May 15, 2017, shows people gathering near buses in what is said to be Qalaat al-Madiq, Hama province, Syria. Social Media Website via Reuters TV A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website said to be shot on May 14, 2017, shows a bus driving near people standing on roadside in what is said to be Qaboun neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC