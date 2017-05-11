UN in talks over control of Syria safe zones
A displaced child, who fled from the Islamic State group bastion of Raqa, stands outside as she eats a loaf of bread in a camp for displaced near the town of al-Karamah, 26 kms from Raqa, on May 10, 2017. / AFP / DELIL SOULEIMAN Geneva: The United Nations said Thursday it was in talks with Iran, Russia and Turkey over who should control proposed safe zones in Syria, a key question after Damascus rejected any international monitors.
