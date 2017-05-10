UN eyes positive role of Syria's Assad in upcoming talks9 min ago

Damascus, May 14 UN Deputy Special Envoy to Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy said here on Saturday that the United Nations expects a positive role from the Syrian government in the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Geneva. In a press briefing in Damascus following his meeting with foreign ministry officials, Ramzy said he heard that the Syrian stance will be constructive during the fresh round of talks that will be held in Geneva on May 16, Xinhua reported.

