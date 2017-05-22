UN envoy: All Syria parties agree to ...

UN envoy: All Syria parties agree to talks on constitution

For the first time, all parties to Syria's conflict - including the divided opposition - have agreed to take part in expert talks to help lay the foundation for a new constitution, the U.N. special envoy for the country said Monday. Staffan de Mistura told the Security Council in a video briefing from Geneva he is also pleased that all parties were receptive to a seventh round of political talks, which he intends to hold sometime in June.

Chicago, IL

