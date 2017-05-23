Trump says Manchester bombing is the work of 'evil losers'

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump chats wife Sara Netanyahu as U.S. President Donald Trump chats to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a welcoming ceremony to welcome Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport Trump's comments came before meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem as part of a two-day visit to Israel meant to jump-start the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and unite the Middle East in the fight against terrorism. A U.S. administration official confirmed to AFP on condition of anonymity that the original intelligence came from Israel , which was initially reported by the New York Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.