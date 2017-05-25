'Throw him in the room of death': Syr...

'Throw him in the room of death': Syrian refugees settled...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Family of mum Nazira Hijazi and her two sons among those who spoke at the 'For Humanity We Speak' event in Airdrie town hall. Yassine Alharaisi and his mum Nazira Hijazi, Mona Al Dafan and Chadi Amiri spoke at an event run by North Lanarkshire Council entitled For Humanity We Speak, held in Airdrie's Sir John Wilson town hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Thu DENG 121,924
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC