Three thousand migrants rescued in the Mediterranean -coast guard

Around 3,000 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean on Saturday as they tried to reach Europe, Italy's coast guard said in a statement. The people were picked up in more than 20 separate rescue operations involving the Italian coast guard and navy, the EU's EUNAVFOR mission in the Mediterranean, European Union border agency Frontex, NGOs and merchant ships.

