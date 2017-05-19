These Syrian newcomers say they have ...

These Syrian newcomers say they have 'no excuse' to miss their English classes

English classes for newcomers are delivered at the doorstep to eliminate the need for transportation and childcare so they can attend. “You have no excuse not to show up for the classes,” said Fedaa Laflouf, a native from Homs, who was sponsored to Canada with her husband and four children by the federal government last October via Lebanon.

