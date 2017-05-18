The U.S. Strike in Syria

Read more: The Atlantic

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria on September 23, 2014. May 18 #Coalition struck #Syrian pro-regime forces advancing in a de-confliction zone near At Tanf posing a threat to #US partner forces1/3 This was despite #Russian attempts to dissuade pro-regime movement towards At Tanf, #Coalition aircraft show of force, & warning shots2/3 The area, which is near Syria's border with Jordan and Iraq, is where U.S. and U.K. special-operations forces train Syrian rebels.

