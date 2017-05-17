The U.S. and Turkey Are Deeply Divide...

The U.S. and Turkey Are Deeply Divided Over Syria Policy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Truthdig

An al-Qaeda-linked group is allied with the rebels and spearheading the fight against the regime in the northwest. ISIL is ensconced in the east, imposing a radical fundamentalist cult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... Wed James 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC