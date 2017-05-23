The Manchester bombing and Trump's du...

The Manchester bombing and Trump's dubious Middle Eastern strategy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

People lay tributes at a vigil for the people who lost their lives during the Manchester terror attack in central Manchester, Britain on May 23. People lay tributes at a vigil for the people who lost their lives during the Manchester terror attack in central Manchester, Britain on May 23. The sight of thousands of teenagers, mostly girls, fleeing in panic from the blood and smoke of a concert hall in the northern England city of Manchester may have warmed the hearts of Islamic State commanders, who tweeted victoriously that the "crusaders" - i.e., the girls - had been targeted by a "soldier of the caliphate." But to most of the world, Monday's attack served as further evidence, where none was needed, of the organization's utter depravity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,923
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC