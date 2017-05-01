The Latest: Syria rebels mull Russian safe zone proposal

This photo provided by Azaz Media Office, a Syrian anti-government activist group, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian White Helmet civil defense worker extinguishing a b... . This photo provided by Azaz Media Office, a Syrian anti-government activist group, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrian citizens and civil defense workers gathering next of ... A Syrian opposition official says a Russian proposal for safe zones cannot be accepted in its current form and that armed rebel groups have questions about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.