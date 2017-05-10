Syrians Say Trump's Airstrike Against Assad Didn't Change A Thing
On April 4, Syrian warplanes had pounded the town of Khan Sheikhoun with bombs that were suspected of carrying the nerve agent Sarin , which killed at least 89 civilians. Mohammed, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, lives with her children less than 100 miles from Khan Sheikhoun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Huffington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|6 hr
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC