'Syrian Warfare' Return to Palmyra Ex...

'Syrian Warfare' Return to Palmyra Expansion Announced - Screens

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WorthPlaying

Based on a true story, Syrian Warfare is an RTS game with a high degree of realism, detailed simulation of modern weapon systems with realistic tactical actions of different types of troops. Our planet has seen to many wars, and that's a sensitive subject for all of us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WorthPlaying.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 280,779,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC