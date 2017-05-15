Syrian refugee kids in Lebanon act, d...

Syrian refugee kids in Lebanon act, direct, 'escape'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Syrian refugees from Minbej, nine-year-old Mostafa Abdallah and thirteen year old Hanadi al-Hajj Abdallah film a scene with their friends in Beirut's southern suburb of Shatila on April 5, 2017 as part of a refugee programme called the Refugee Film Project. AFP / JOSEPH EID Beirut: "Three, two, one, action!" shouts Syrian refugee Mostafa Abdallah, 11, energetically directing his fellow child actors in a musical being filmed in a Palestinian camp in the Lebanese capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,643 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC