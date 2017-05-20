Syrian rebels begin to leave last opposition-held Homs...
Syrian opposition fighters and their families arrive at a checkpoint manned by regime forces ahead of their evacuation from Waer neighbourhood, the last opposition-held district in the central city of Homs, on May 20, 2017. / AFP / STRINGER HOMS, Syria/BEIRUT: Syrian rebels started leaving the last opposition-held district of Homs city on Saturday in the final phase of an evacuation deal that will see President Bashar al-Assad's government take back the area in the seventh year of the country's war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC