Syrian Peace Talks: Constitutional Issues on the Agenda of Sixth Round
The UN says Syria's warring parties have agreed to set up expert committees to discuss "constitutional issues" as part of efforts to facilitate a political resolution of the deadly conflict in the Arab country. De Mistura held a series of separate meetings with representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups to discuss "legal and constitutional issues of relevance to the intra-Syrian talks".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
