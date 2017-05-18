Syrian Peace Talks: Constitutional Is...

Syrian Peace Talks: Constitutional Issues on the Agenda of Sixth Round

14 hrs ago

The UN says Syria's warring parties have agreed to set up expert committees to discuss "constitutional issues" as part of efforts to facilitate a political resolution of the deadly conflict in the Arab country. De Mistura held a series of separate meetings with representatives from the Damascus government and opposition groups to discuss "legal and constitutional issues of relevance to the intra-Syrian talks".

Chicago, IL

