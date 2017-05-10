Syrian Kurdish force 'planning to cap...

Syrian Kurdish force 'planning to capture Islamic State capital this summer'

An SDF commander identified only as Abdelqader makes a statement after the force captured Tabqa from Islamic State, in Tabqa town, north Syria A US-backed Syrian Kurdish force expects to push on and capture Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria this summer, a commander said. A US-backed Syrian Kurdish force expects to push on and capture Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria this summer, a commander said.

