Syrian government denies US allegations of mass killings

This photo provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Ghouta Media Center, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian nurse carrying an injured child who was wounded by Syrian government forces shelling, in the Hamouriyya neighborhood, an eastern suburb of Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Syrian activists say a number of rockets struck the opposition-controlled suburb, killing several people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.