Syrian Government Denies US Allegations Of Mass Killings
The Syrian government on Tuesday "categorically" denied U.S. accusations of mass killings at a prison near Damascus, including the alleged execution of political opponents and burning the victims in a crematorium at the site. The Foreign Ministry said the allegations are a "new Hollywood plot" to justify U.S. intervention in Syria.
