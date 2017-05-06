Syrian family names baby Justin Trude...

Syrian family names baby Justin Trudeau after Canadian PM

Afraa and Muhammad Bilan named their newborn baby in honour of Canada's prime minister, whose refugee policy allowed them to escape war-torn Syria. You could say Afraa and Muhammad Bilan have big aspirations for their son.

Chicago, IL

