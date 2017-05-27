Syrian army unleashes "Great Dawn" battles against IS
The Syrian army and its allies have unleashed a military campaign called the "Great Dawn" against the Islamic State group on several Syrian fronts, a military source told Xinhua on Friday. The operation has started a few days ago, during which the army and its allies captured 13,000 square kilometers in central Syria, mainly in the Syrian desert in the southeastern countryside of Homs province in central Syria, and in the mountainous Qalamoun region northwest of the capital Damascus.
