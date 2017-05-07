Syrian army advances at edge of cease-fire zone

Syrian government forces seized a village from rebels on the edge of a large cease-fire zone in the northwest on Sunday as warplanes targeted opposition positions farther inside the area, according to activists. A local media activist who goes by the name Obeida Hamawi said the government pushed opposition fighters out of the village of Zalaqiyat, in Hama province, on Saturday, following days of fighting that killed at least 14 rebels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.