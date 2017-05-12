Syria will abide by de-escalation plan, says foreign minister

Syria Alexander Lavrentyev Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attend the fourth round of Syria peac On Monday, Walid al-Muallem, Syria's foreign minister, said there would be no role for the United Nations or other "international forces" in the so-called de-escalation zones but that Russian Federation saw an observer role for its military police . Walid al-Muallem said that rebels involved must help clear areas they control of jihadist factions, including the former Nusra Front.

