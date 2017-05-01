Syria: UN concerned over worsening security, humanitarian situation in Damascus suburbs

"The UN has not reached any part of eastern Ghouta since October last year," said StA©phane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, in the daily briefing at UN Headquarters in New York. He said that the UN stands ready to immediately deliver life-saving assistance to those in need of assistance in eastern Ghouta, located in the suburbs of Damascus, should the pause be established and abided by all parties to the conflict.

