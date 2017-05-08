Syria rejects international forces in safe zones

In this April 14, 2017 file photo, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem attends a shared press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif following their talks focused on Syria in Moscow, Russia. At a press conference in Damascus, on Monday, May 8, 2017, Muallem said that there will be no international forces under UN supervision as part of 'safe zones' deal.

