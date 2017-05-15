Syria regime nears total recapture of Damascus

Syrians carry their belongings as civilians and rebels, who were evacuated from the Qabun district in northeast Damascus, arrive at a temporary camp in the northern countryside of Idlib province on May 15, 2017. AFP / Omar Haj Kadour Beirut: Syria's regime is close to cementing its control over the entire capital under local deals with rebels after a six-year war that has ravaged suburbs of Damascus and caused population displacements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.