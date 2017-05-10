Syria opens new front in east against Islamic State, fighting U.S.-backed rebels in process
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces , which consists of an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, walk along a road dotted with Islamic State group-mandated black veils shed by women after they crossed into SDF territory near Tishreen Farms, on the northern outskirts of Raqqa, Syria, on May 2. Syria's military launched a new assault Tuesday aimed at reasserting its authority in the east of the country, battling U.S.-backed opposition fighters in the remote desert near the borders with Iraq and Jordan. The government forces' ultimate goal is to insert itself in the fight against the Islamic State group in the oil-rich region.
