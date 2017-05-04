Syria government 'producing chemical ...

Syria government 'producing chemical weapons at research facilities'

17 hrs ago

Syria's government is continuing to make chemical weapons in violation of a 2013 deal to eliminate them, a Western intelligence agency has told the BBC. Western powers say a Syrian warplane dropped bombs containing the nerve agent Sarin on an opposition-held town a month ago, killing almost 90 people.

Chicago, IL

