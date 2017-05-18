Soprano Isabelle Nicolas to sing for Syria at Un HQ in Geneva
Damascus, SANA - Soprano Isabelle Nicolas is due to hold a concert at the UN headquarters in Geneva on Monday during which she will sing several songs in different languages including "flowers of peace," composed by Syrian expat Zaher Assad and written in the Syrian dialect by fellow Syrian expat Iyad Qahoush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC