Soprano Isabelle Nicolas to sing for ...

Soprano Isabelle Nicolas to sing for Syria at Un HQ in Geneva

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Damascus, SANA - Soprano Isabelle Nicolas is due to hold a concert at the UN headquarters in Geneva on Monday during which she will sing several songs in different languages including "flowers of peace," composed by Syrian expat Zaher Assad and written in the Syrian dialect by fellow Syrian expat Iyad Qahoush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC