Seven die in Syria blast3 min ago

Damascus, May 3 At least seven persons were killed and over 20 injured when a car bomb went off in the rebel-held city of Azaz in Syria on Wednesday. Azaz has changed hands among rebel groups, including the Islamic State , several times since falling out of government control in 2012.

