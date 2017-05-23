Sectarianization: The new politics of the Middle East

Smoke rises from buildings after an April 29 air strike on Jobar, a rebel-held district on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus. AFP photo 'Sectarianization: Mapping the New Politics of the Middle East' edited by Nader Hashemi and Danny Postel In his last State of the Union speech in 2016, Barack Obama invoked history to explain the current meltdown in the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.