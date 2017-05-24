Sarin exposure found in Syria attack ...

Sarin exposure found in Syria attack - " UN

Read more: Manila Bulletin

A team from the international chemical weapons watchdog found exposure "to sarin or a sarin-like substance" in samples from an April 4 attack in northern Syria that killed over 90 people and now wants to visit the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, a senior UN official said Tuesday. UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu told the UN Security Council that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons also submitted a report into the alleged use of chemical weapons near Um Hosh in the Aleppo countryside on Sept.

