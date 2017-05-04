Safe Zones in Syria: Regime Allies si...

Safe Zones in Syria: Regime Allies sign Memorandum to Bolster - Fragile Truce'

Read more: Al Bawaba

The Kremlin has been touting a plan to create safe zones in Syria that is aimed to "further pacification and cessation of hostilities." Syrian regime allies Russia and Iran as well as rebel supporter Turkey signed a memorandum on a Moscow-backed plan to create safe zones in Syria to bolster a fragile truce on Thursday, while members of the rebel delegation stormed out, reports said.

