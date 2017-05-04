Safe Zones in Syria: Regime Allies sign Memorandum to Bolster - Fragile Truce'
The Kremlin has been touting a plan to create safe zones in Syria that is aimed to "further pacification and cessation of hostilities." Syrian regime allies Russia and Iran as well as rebel supporter Turkey signed a memorandum on a Moscow-backed plan to create safe zones in Syria to bolster a fragile truce on Thursday, while members of the rebel delegation stormed out, reports said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr 12
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr 11
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC