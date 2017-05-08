Russia Seeks UN Security Council Backing for Syrian Peace Deal

Russia is seeking the endorsement of the UN Security Council as soon as Tuesday for an accord it reached with Turkey and Iran to set up safe zones in Syria, the latest attempt at a cease-fire in a six-year-old civil war that has left hundreds of thousands dead. "We need a bit more information about what this agreement means and implies, and if we get that I'm sure we could agree to a good and supportive resolution," said Olof Skoog, Sweden's UN ambassador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.