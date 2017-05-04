Russia, Iran, Turkey set up Syria de-...

Russia, Iran, Turkey set up Syria de-escalation zones for at least 6 mths-memorandum

Read more: Reuters

Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed in a memorandum signed on May 4 to establish four separate de-escalation zones in Syria for at least six months, according to a text detailing the agreement published by the Russian foreign ministry on Saturday. The largest de-escalation zone includes Idlib province and adjoining districts of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia provinces.

Chicago, IL

