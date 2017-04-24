Rights group: Syria used suspected nerve agents in 4 attacks

In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, Abdul-Hamid Alyousef holds his twin babies who were killed by a chemical weapons attack, in Khan Sheikhoun in the northern province of Idlib, Syria. Alyousef also lost his wife, two brothers, nephews and many other family members in the attack that claimed scores of his relatives.

