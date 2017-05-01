Rights group: Syria used suspected ne...

Rights group: Syria used suspected nerve agents in 4 attacks

Monday

New evidence indicates that the Syrian government used suspected nerve agents in four chemical weapons attacks since December including one in an opposition-held town April 4 that killed nearly 100 people, a human rights group said Monday. Human Rights Watch said in a report that these attacks "are part of a broader pattern of Syrian government forces' use of chemical weapons" which could be categorized as crimes against humanity.

Chicago, IL

