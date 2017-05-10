Reports: Unusual troop movements in J...

Reports: Unusual troop movements in Jordan near Syrian border

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Intelligence reports gathered from surveillance drones lead some to conclude that the US and Jordanian militaries may be preparing a massive invasion of Syria. Damascus is on high alert after some 400 American and Jordanian military vehicles were located at a Jordanian military base near the Syrian desert border yesterday , according to AMN .

