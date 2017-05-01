Propaganda Language in Bulgarian Media is Adverse to Europe and...

Propaganda items in media outlets have increased 30-fold from the summer of 2013 till the end of 2016: this is according to the findings of the Foundation for Humanitarian and Social Research, quoted by BNR. In this survey ''Antidemocratic propaganda in Bulgaria'' the organization identifies four main topics underlying this kind of propaganda: the demise of Europe; the rise of Russia; the corrupt political class in Bulgaria; the United States and NATO as a global hegemon and puppeteer worldwide.

