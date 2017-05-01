Pope condemns bomb attack that killed...

Pope condemns bomb attack that killed dozens of Syrian kids

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A man walks near buses carrying people evacuated from the two villages of Kefraya and al-Foua after an agreement reached between rebels and Syria's army at insurgent-held al-Rashideen "After six years of war and human carnage in Syria... six years of heartbreak for so many Syrian families... there comes a new horror that must break the heart of anyone who has one", the statement by UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake said Sunday. Rebel group Ahrar al-Sham said members observing the convoy to ensure its safe passage were among those killed in the bombing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr 12 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr 11 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC