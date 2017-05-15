Obama says initially avoiding military action over Syria's chemical...
Former President Barack Obama waves at the conclusion of his remarks after being presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Boston. Former President Barack Obama revealed that his August 2013 decision not to bomb Syria after a massive chemical-weapons attack near Damascus killed nearly 1,500 people "required the most political courage."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC