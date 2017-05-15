Obama says initially avoiding military action over Syria's chemical...

Former President Barack Obama waves at the conclusion of his remarks after being presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Boston. Former President Barack Obama revealed that his August 2013 decision not to bomb Syria after a massive chemical-weapons attack near Damascus killed nearly 1,500 people "required the most political courage."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.