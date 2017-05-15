Obama says initially avoiding militar...

Obama says initially avoiding military action over Syria's chemical...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Former President Barack Obama waves at the conclusion of his remarks after being presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Boston. Former President Barack Obama revealed that his August 2013 decision not to bomb Syria after a massive chemical-weapons attack near Damascus killed nearly 1,500 people "required the most political courage."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC