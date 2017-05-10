Netanyahu discusses peace process, Syria with Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, March 9, 2017 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was said to have discussed the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the ongoing civil war in Syria in a Wednesday phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Mr. Putin and Mr. Netanyahu discussed current bilateral cooperation matters, the situation with the Middle East peace settlement and the Syrian crisis," the Kremlin said .

