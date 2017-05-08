Mattis: US Reviewing Syria Safe Zones, But Has Many Questions
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the U.S. owes it to the people of Syria to take a close look at the Russian proposal to create several "safe zones" in Syria. But Mattis also said the plan poses many unanswered questions, including whether it would be effective.
