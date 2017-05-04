Leading Syria opposition body elects new head23 min ago

Leading Syria opposition body elects ...

The National Coalition, a leading Syrian opposition body, elected prominent dissident Riad Seif as its new head today, the body's media office said. Seventy-year-old Seif, who hails from Damascus, won 58 votes from the Istanbul-based National Coalition's 102 members, beating out the younger Khaled Khoja.

