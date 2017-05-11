Lavrov acknowledges Comey fracas by quipping 'Was he fired?'

"On Syria, the secretary intends to discuss efforts to de-escalate violence, provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people and set the stage for a political settlement of the conflict", the State Department said in a statement. The timing of the decision sparked outrage in Washington, with Democrats in the Senate "virtually unanimous" that a special prosecutor must now be appointed to take over the Russian Federation investigation - a step the White House insists is unnecessary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.